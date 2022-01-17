Sennheiser launches new headphone in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: German audio company, Sennheiser launched its new noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphone- HD 450SE in India. The headphone priced at Rs 14,990 will be available on Amazon.

The headphone is equipped with advanced Bluetooth technology with 30-hour of battery life. It supports voice assistance and users can give commands and interact with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant with the touch of a button, while intuitively controlling music and calls via dedicated buttons on the earcups.

Users can tailor the HD 450SE sound to their liking with the Sennheiser Smart Control App and the intuitive in-app equalizer. The Smart Control App also offers access to the headphones’ battery status and a Quick Guide for user tips and enables firmware updates.