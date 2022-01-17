Temperature in Australia reaches highest in 62 years

A severe heatwave along Australia’s northwestern coast pushed temperatures to a blistering 50.7 degrees Celsius (123 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest temperature in 62 years. Authorities warned people to stay indoors on Friday.

Climate scientists and activists have warned that global warming is on the verge of becoming uncontrollable due to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, particularly from fossil fuels.

The world’s warmest years on record have all occurred in the last decade, with 2021 ranking sixth among them, according to data released this week by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Pilbara, an iron ore mining region in Australia’s northwest, where temperatures reached a new high on Thursday, is notorious for its hot and dry climate, with temperatures typically hanging in the upper thirties this time of year.