‘Lord Krishna is the biggest politician, we’ve learnt politics from him’: CM Baghel offers prayers in Mathura

Mathura: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress party leader Bhupesh Baghel offered prayers at Bankey Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Tuesday and said that Lord Krishna was the biggest politician and the Congress has learnt politics from him.

‘Lord Krishna is the biggest politician who fought for truth, we’ve all learnt politics from him’, Bhagel was quoted by ANI. He further hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that his days are gone as a Chief Minister and shocking results will come in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Earlier, Baghel had expressed confidence in his party securing a win in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. ‘The situation of Congress is strong in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, the organisation has become strong and has fought for the farmers, workers and women. There is great support on the ground for Congress. We are complying with the guidelines of the ECI. We are doing door to door campaign. We are adhering to the guidelines of the commission’, Bhagel said.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.