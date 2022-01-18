Oppo launches Oppo Reno 6 Lite: Know the specifications

Mexico City: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched its Oppo Reno 6 Lite in Mexico. The Chinese company had in May last year launched its Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro in Chinese market.

Oppo Reno 6 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Oppo Reno 6 Lite runs on ColorOS 11, based on Android 11. The phone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,040 pixels) AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, two 2-megapixel sensors for portrait shots and macro photography. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support of 33W fast charging over USB Type-C using the company’s proprietary SuperVOOC charging technology. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5 connectivity, along with GPS/ A-GPS support.

The new smartphone is available in Black and Rainbow Silver colour options. It is priced at MXN 8,799 (roughly Rs. 32,200) and the smartphone is listed for purchase on Amazon Mexico, along with telecom operators and retail websites. Oppo is yet to announce plans to launch Oppo Reno 6 Lite in other regions, including India.