This habit of your wife will affect your sex life

Cycling is a health exercise. Medical and fitness experts recommend this for staying healthy. But a recent study revealed that cycling may affect sexual life.

According to the study, 54% of female cyclists reported sexual issues, including loss of desire, lower satisfaction and difficulty reaching orgasm. Doctors think sitting in the saddle blocks blood flow to vital organs and traps key nerves. Experts also found that women who used wider saddles had lesser problems.

Also Read: You must be alert if you have any of these post sex symptoms

A study by scientists at Yale University School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, found that cycling more than 100 miles a week can cause significant reduction in genital sensation.

So next time be careful while cycling. But this does not mean that you have to give up cycling. What you have to do is to make a few modifications to your ride.