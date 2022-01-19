SRK thrills fans with his return to social media after 4 months; Insta post goes viral

New Delhi: After a gap of over four months from social media, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally come up with a post on his Instagram profile. SRK posted a commercial for an electronic brand, and in it, he features along with his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the promotional video and wrote, ‘Very few times you associate with a product that has such a harmony of art & technology. Step into the future with LG OLED Rollable TV & me. Witness the epitome of excellence and elegance with the world’s first rollable #TV by @lg_india. The fabulous design powered by ultimate precision makes everyone go wow. Unveil the power of extreme realism with true entertainment and luxury with #LG’.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen driving a luxury car to reach a lavish bungalow. He makes himself comfortable on a couch and switches on a rollable television. Soon after, his wife Gauri Khan comes and the two sit together and watch TV. The post has made Shah Rukh’s fans happy as they were missing the actor on social media platforms.

It was in September 2021, when Shah Rukh Khan last posted on social media and it was a wish for his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. Now, Shah Rukh’s has return has left his fans happy and excited. Shah Rukh Khan has returned to Instagram for the first time since his son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug bust in October last year. After Aryan’s arrest, Shah Rukh has kept a low profile. Meanwhile on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for ‘Pathan’.