UP elections; Maurya rises up OBC ranks in BJP

Keshav Prasad Maurya, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, is suddenly everywhere, pleading with other backward class (OBC) leaders who are leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reconsider their decisions, welcoming defectors into the party, and slamming the Samajwadi Party and its leader Akhilesh Yadav.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed that this enhanced exposure comes after several of the OBC leaders who left the BJP for the SP?said the BJP was neglecting OBCs and Dalits — and who better than a OBC leader Maurya to counter that.

Analysts say Maurya’s graph began to improve in June, when the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s ideological parent, brokered a truce between him and chief minister Yogi Adityanath; shortly after, the CM drove to Maurya’s residence for a luncheon meeting, where the two projected the image of a united family in the presence of top Sangh leaders.