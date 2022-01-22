In Tardeo, Maharashtra, a fire breaks out in the 20-storey Kamala building

A massive fire at the Kamala Building at Nana Chowk, Mumbai’s Taon, injured two people on Saturday morning. On the 18th floor of the 20 storied skyscraper a level 3 fire was detected.

The fire was reported at 7.28 a.m. and was designated level 3 at 8.10 a.m., according to the fire department.

The fire was put out with the help of thirteen fire engines and seven jumbo tankers, according to the department.

The injured were transported to the Bhatia Hospital.

