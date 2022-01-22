Show cause notice coming the Kohli way? Ganguli means business:

After Virat Kohli was sacked as captain of the one-day team in December, the captaincy drama sparked uproar in Indian cricket. The 33-year-old also resigned as the team’s Test captain earlier this month, sending shockwaves across the cricket community due to the abruptness of the announcement.

Following Kohli’s comments on the situation during the pre-tour news conference, it was reported earlier this week that Sourav Ganguly planned to deliver a show-cause notice to Kohli ahead of the South Africa series. The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally spoken out about the situation.

When ANI approached Ganguly for a comment on the recent report, he responded, “Not true.”

Kohli stepped down as T20I captain last year and was later ousted as ODI captain because the selectors preferred a single captain for the white-ball game.

A day after Kohli was fired as ODI captain, BCCI President Ganguly informed ANI that he had spoken to Virat Kohli about the leadership change, and that he had asked him not to give up the T20I captaincy as well.

Kohli, on the other hand, gave a news conference before Team India left for South Africa. In response, the former white-ball captain disputed Ganguly, claiming that he was never asked to resign the T20I captaincy and that communication might have been better even with the ODI captaincy.When Kohli resigned as Test captain last week, Ganguly emphasised on his Twitter account that it was a “personal decision” for the batsman.

Kohli’s choice is respected by the BCCI, according to the BCCI President. “Indian cricket has advanced rapidly in all formats of the game under Virat’s leadership…his decision is a personal one, which the BCCI fully respects…he will be an essential member in leading this team to greater heights in the future. A fantastic player. @BCCI @imVkohli, well done! ‘Ganguly had sent out a tweet’.