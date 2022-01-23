Navy chief of Germany resigns after Ukraine comment

On Saturday, Germany’s navy chief resigned after facing backlash at home and abroad for comments on Ukraine and Russia.

Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach, speaking at an event in India on Friday, said Ukraine would not reclaim the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. Schoenbach also stated that having Russia on the same side as the United States in the face of China was critical, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved “respect.”

His statements, which were recorded on camera, infuriated Ukraine, which summoned the German ambassador to lodge a complaint. They also generated outrage in Berlin, prompting a strong condemnation.

Schoenbach had requested his dismissal by late Saturday, claiming that he wished to avoid further damage to Germany and its military as a result of his “ill-considered words.”

The German navy announced in a statement that Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht accepted Schoenbach’s resignation and named his deputy as interim naval commander.

On the matter of Russia’s military threat to Ukraine, the German government has insisted that it stands united with its NATO partners, warning that Moscow will pay a terrible price if it makes any military actions against its neighbour. However, unlike many other NATO members, Berlin has stated that it will not provide Ukraine with lethal weaponry, citing a desire to avoid further escalation of hostilities.