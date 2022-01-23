New Covid Rules; New Zealand PM Cancels Her Wedding

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had to call off her own wedding on Sunday as she increased Covid-19 restrictions in the wake of an Omicron variant pandemic. ‘My wedding will not be going ahead,’ she declared after outlining new limitations, which include a limit of 100 fully vaccinated attendees at gatherings.

‘I’ve just joined a long list of New Zealanders who have had similar experiences as a result of the pandemic, and I apologise to everyone who has been affected.’ The finding of nine cases of Omicron in a family travelling between cities for a wedding, as well as the infection of a flight attendant on one of the planes they went on, prompted New Zealand to implement its red setting restrictions by midnight, Sunday.