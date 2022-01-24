Air India to be handed over to Tata Sons after R- Day

Air India is in fact be home as Tatasons take hold of the reigns and welcome the airline back into their fold!

Tata Airlines was created in 1932 by the Tata Group before being nationalised in 1953. Talace Pvt Ltd, a Tata Sons subsidiary, purchased Air India in order to reclaim control of the financially distressed airline.

An internal message issued to staff notified them that the closing balance sheet was due by the end of Monday. After that, the balance sheet was to be sent to the Tata Sons for evaluation. By Thursday, the airline is likely to be handed over to its new owner.

Officials from Air India insisted that the exact handover date had not been set, but that the airline will be handed over by Thursday.