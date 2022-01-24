Koozhangal bags best feature film award at Dhaka International Film Festival; Jayasurya selected as best actor

Dhaka: The Oscar-nominated Tamil film ‘Koozhangal’, which won an award at the Rotterdam International Film Festival, was selected as the Best Feature Film in the Asian Competition at the Dhaka International Film Festival. Malayalam actor Jayasurya bagged the Best Actor award for his performance for the movie ‘Sunny’ directed by Ranjith Shankar.

About 220 films from 70 countries were selected for the festival in various categories. ‘Sunny’ is the 100th film of the actor that discusses the story in the backdrop of Covid-19. Interestingly, the film has a single character. The jury praised the actor for portraying the character in a very beautiful way. However, Jayasuriya and Ranjith Shankar could not attend the function in person due to the Covid-19 situation.

In addition to ‘Sunny’, ‘The Portraits’ directed by Dr Biju, ‘Andal’ directed by Sharif Eesa, ‘Nayattu’ directed by Martin Prakat and ‘Ennivar’ directed by Siddharth Siva’ were also selected in the fiction category. In the non-fiction category, only ‘Mannu’ from Malayalam was selected.