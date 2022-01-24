Night temperature drops in Rajasthan

As per the Meteorological report released on Monday, the night temperatures in portions of Rajasthan dropped . Chittorgarh being the lowest point in the state at 3.3 degrees Celsius.

It claimed Karauli had a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

According to the report, minimum temperatures in Sikar and Bhilwara were 4 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures in Fatehpur and Anta were 4.4 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Dabok, 5.6 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 6.1 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali, 6.2 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 7.1 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, and 7.7 degrees Celsius in Pilani.

During the previous 24 hours, the weather has been mostly dry.

Cold wave conditions and fog are expected in numerous parts of the state over the next 48 hours, according to the metrological agency.