RSS reaches out to Muslims in Uttar Pradesh and rejects remarks made at the ‘Dharam Sansad’ in U’khand.

The RSS’ Muslim branch staged a public awareness campaign in three districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, as well as talks with Muslim clerics and academics, to drum up support for the BJP ahead of the assembly elections.A 10-member team from the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) carried out the campaign in the Uttar Pradesh districts of Amroha, Moradabad, and Rampur, according to a statement from the RSS affiliate.

Md Akhtar, the MRM’s national convenor, Mazahar Khan, the Madrasa cell’s chief, and Bilal Ur Rehman, the chairman of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board, were among the MRM’s members, according to the statement. ‘We had long and intense discussions with the maulana of Jama Masjid, Qazi, and Muslim intellectuals like doctors, lawyers, and engineers on the problems that the members of the community are facing and their solutions in all three districts,’ Shahid Sayeed, MRM’s national convenor and media in-charge, told PTI.