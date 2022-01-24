Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for the 4th day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices ended lower for the fourth day in a row. BSE Sensex slipped 1,546 points or 2.62% to close at 57,492. NSE Nifty settled 468 points or 2.66% lower at 17,149. Investors have lost around 20 lakh crore in wealth in a five-day sharp slump on the market. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies falling to Rs 260 lakh crore from January 17’s Rs 280 lakh crore mark.

Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 3.86% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 4.78%. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 518 shares advanced and 3,068 shares declined .

Also Read: Reporter booked for insulting the ‘President of the nation’

The top gainers in the market were Cipla, ONGC, Bharati Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharama. The top losers in the market were JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Reliance Industries and Hindalco .