Ukraine crisis; US warning to China

The US has issued a strong message to China to keep away from Taiwan while the former is involved in a conflict with Russia over Ukraine, with two nuclear-powered aircraft carrier strike groups patrolling the Philippines Sea and another forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan.

As tensions over the breakaway island republic rose, the PLA replied by flying as many as 39 aeroplanes into Taiwan’s south-western air defence identification zone (ADIZ), mostly fighters like the J-10 and J-16. To discourage the PLA Air Force, the Taiwanese air force commenced combat air patrol and activated surface-to-air missile weapons. This is the first time the PLA has replied to US drills with such a large number of fighters since October 2021.