2021 marks Singapore’s lowest international arrivals ever

Singapore witnessed record low international arrivals in 2021, but showed indications of improvement after implementing a quarantine waiver system for vaccinated visitors and issuing cash vouchers, according to the country’s tourism office.

According to figures from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Singapore had 330,000 overseas arrivals in 2021, the lowest level since the 1970s. This was just around 2% of the pre-pandemic visiting count.

In 2021, revenue was predicted to be S$1.9 billion ($1.41 billion), one of the lowest on record. Singapore, on the other hand, had 19.1 million visitors in 2019 and produced S$27.1 billion in revenue.

Singapore closely monitored arrivals to the city-state for much of 2020 and last year, requiring individuals who entered to be quarantined for up to two weeks.

Since September of last year, it has granted quarantine waivers.

According to STB, China was the top source of visitors in 2021, with 88,000 arrivals compared to 3.6 million in 2019.

China’s strict Covid-19 laws, which prohibit international travel, have harmed tourism worldwide.