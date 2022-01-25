Assam and Nagaland are prepared to settle state border dispute internally;

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said today that Assam and Nagaland are prepared to settle their decades-old state border conflict outside of court. Both states have agreed to split royalties on the disputed area’s petroleum. On Sunday, Mr Rio met with his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Guwahati.

In 1988, the government of Assam filed a case in the Supreme Court to resolve the border dispute.

In early February, a delegation from Assam and Nagaland will meet with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the next steps, according to Mr Rio.

On Sunday, Mr Sarma met with Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and TR Zeilang, the legislative party leader of the Naga People’s Front, or NPF.

Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, met with Mr Sarma in Guwahati today.

A meeting of the Nagaland assembly’s select committee to look into the border issue was conducted.

Advertisements created by

‘We travelled to Guwahati and had fruitful conversations with Sarma about the border issue. On December 23, 2020, Nagaland and Assam met with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue ‘In Kohima, Mr Rio told reporters.

Both state governments favour an out-of-court settlement, and our teams may meet with Shah in the first half of February to discuss and devise a strategy. The contested properties are separated into four sectors, each with its own set of issues Mr. Rio, thank you for your time.