India records 3,06,064 new Covid cases,TPR at 21%

On Monday, India recorded 3,06,064 new coronavirus cases, down from 3.33 lakh on Sunday. During the same time span, 439 people died as a result of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,89,848.

India presently has 22,49,335 active cases, accounting for 5.69 percent of all infections. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the United States has dropped to 93.07 percent.

On Monday, Delhi reported 9,197 new coronavirus cases with 35 deaths, while Mumbai reported 2,550 new infections with 13 deaths. Bengaluru, on the other hand, had a substantially higher daily figure of 26,299 instances.

According to the Co-WIN vaccine portal, vaccine doses have crossed surpassed 162 crores. So far, more than 93 crore first doses and 68 crore second doses have been administered. More than 4.19 crore youths between the ages of 15 and 17 have also received their first dose.