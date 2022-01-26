DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid; Home quarantined

Jan 26, 2022, 12:48 pm IST

 

Hyderabad: Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi informed on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

‘Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid-19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon!’, he said in a tweet.

 

Earlier in November 2020, the actor had said that he tested positive for COVID-19, but after three days he again said it was a false report. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi has four exciting projects lined up. He is waiting for the release of his next film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva.

