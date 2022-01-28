Covid-19: Australia approves boosters for the 16-17 age groups

The use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds was allowed by Australia’s drug authority on Friday, as authorities urge individuals to get their third doses as soon as possible to reduce the threat posed by the Omicron coronavirus strain.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said that it had approved Pfizer’s vaccine for use as a booster in 16-17-year-olds, joining the US, Israel, and the UK in doing so.

According to official data, Australia is one of the most heavily vaccinated countries against COVID-19, with more than 93 percent of its adult population receiving a double dose and 35 percent of persons over the age of 18 receiving a booster shot. It started giving immunizations to youngsters aged 5 to 11 years old earlier this month.

The TGA stated that the country’s immunisation advisory panel will provide further information on when the 16-17 age group will be eligible for booster doses in the near future.

Omicron has swelled Australia’s overall infections to around 2.4 million, with about 2 million detected in the last four weeks, though it has a lower death rate due to its less fatal impact and a booster rollout that is picking up speed.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 3,402 deaths in the country, much fewer than in many comparable countries.