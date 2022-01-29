Know the causes and   treatments for premature ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is a form of sexual dysfunction that can adversely affect the quality of a man’s sex life. It is when an orgasm or ‘climax’ occurs sooner than wanted. It can also adversely affect sexual satisfaction, both for men and their partners.

Premature ejaculation occurs when a man ejaculates sooner during sexual intercourse than he or his partner would like. Premature ejaculation is a common sexual complaint. It can lead to secondary symptoms such as distress, embarrassment, anxiety, and depression.

Both psychological and biological factors can play a role in premature ejaculation. Treatment options range from reassurance from a doctor that the problem might improve in time, through to home methods of training the timing of ejaculation.

The main symptom of premature ejaculation is the inability to delay ejaculation for more than one minute after penetration. However, the problem might occur in all sexual situations, even during masturbation.

As per experts, early sexual experiences, sexual abuse, poor body image, depression, worrying about premature ejaculation guilty feelings and erectile dysfunction are the main causes of PE.

Kegel exercise is something that men do not prefer because they mostly want a quick fix. The other ways to ‘cure’ PE is through sprays or inhibitors that numb sensation or even surgery that cuts the nerves on the man’s penis, which helps in reducing sensation.

Performing long is only a socially constructed expectation and the best way to ‘cure’ yourself is to realize this. You must understand that ejaculating is a nervous process which is largely beyond your voluntary control. No man or his partner should compare their performance to what they see in porn movies. That’s unrealistic. Also, indulge in more foreplay and focus on other areas besides only penetration as less focus on penis will reduce anxiety and can lead to better performance.