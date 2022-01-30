Budget 2022: Today’s all-party meeting will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

On Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will host an all-party conference as Parliament prepares for the Budget Session, which begins the next day. Floor leaders from all political parties are expected to attend the annual meeting, which will focus on the efficient operation of Parliament.

The meeting is set to begin at 3 p.m., with leaders from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha expected to attend. M Venkaiah Naidu, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, would hold a virtual meeting of the House leaders at 5 p.m.

Birla visited the preparations on the Parliament grounds ahead of the Budget session on Friday.