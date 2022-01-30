Martyr’s Day: As India remembers Gandhi’s death anniversary, tributes pour in

Today marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, which is marked as Martyrs’ Day across the country in honour of freedom warriors who gave their lives for India’s independence. At New Delhi’s Rajghat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other top political leaders will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The central government has ordered a two-minute moment of quiet at 11 a.m. in honour of fallen liberation fighters around the country.

India is commemorating the 74th anniversary of the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi, by Nathuram Godse at Birla House in New Delhi on January 30, 1948. Godse, a Hindu Mahasabha member, shot Gandhi three times in the chest as he walked to a prayer meeting. Godse was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, however his membership at the time of his assassination is disputed.