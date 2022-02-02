24 people die in landslide in Ecuador : another 22 missing ;

At least 24 people were killed and 12 others were missing in a landslide in Ecuador’s capital, Quito, Mayor Santiago Guarderas said on Tuesday, as rescue workers scoured homes and streets buried in muck after the biggest rainfall in nearly two decades.

On Monday night, severe rains flooded a ravine near the working-class neighbourhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna, dumping mud and debris on residences, disrupting power supply.

48 individuals were hurt, according to the country’s disaster management organisation.

‘We saw this enormous black flood dragging along everything, so we had to climb the walls to get out,’ said resident Alba Cotacachi, who had to flee with her two small kids from their home. ‘We’re on the lookout for the missing.’

A man was seen attempting to remove himself from the murky waters streaming down a residential street, according to footage acquired by Reuters.

The risk of more landslides has not been ruled out by authorities. The mayor’s office has set up shelters for displaced families and begun clearing the city’s streets.

Heavy rains have forced rivers to flood in numerous locations of Ecuador, affecting hundreds of homes and roadways.

On Monday, Quito received 75 liters per square meter of rain, the highest level in over two decades.