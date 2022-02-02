DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

25 killed as high-voltage power cable snaps in market

Feb 2, 2022, 10:51 pm IST

Kinshasa: In a tragic incident, at least 25 people  including 23  women died after a high-tension power cable snapped and fell on houses and a market. The incident took place in Kinshasa, the capital city of Congo on Wednesday.

‘A high-voltage electric cable fell on several houses in the Matadi-Kibala district and in the market, several people died on the spot’, said  Kinshasa’s police chief Sylvano Kasongo. The victims are mostly saleswomen in the  local market.

