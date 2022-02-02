Covid curbs relaxed in Mumbai; night curfew lifted

Mumbai: The municipal corporation of Mumbai relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in the Maharashtra state capital on Tuesday, by lifting night curfew and permitting restaurants and theatres to operate at 50% capacity.

‘Beaches, gardens and parks to remain open as per normal timings. Amusement/Theme park to remain operational with 50% of the operational capacity’, the order said. ‘Marriages may have guests upto 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower’, it added.

Also read: Haryana schools reopen to thin attendance

The order also relaxed curbs on Swimming pools and water parks by allowing them to open with 50% capacity. The municipal corporation through its order on Tuesday also allowed tourists spots and weekly bazaars to open as per normal timing.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), release, Mumbai reported 803 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. There are 8,888 active COVID-19 patients with 1,8000 discharged in the last 24 hours, the BMC said.