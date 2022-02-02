‘False delivery claim’ : Family uses Apple AirTags to track the belongings!

There are many ways that technology can make life easier for us, and a US Army couple discovered one of them when they used AirTags to track their cargo while relocating between cities. Austin and Valerie McNulty’s fourth, who had to move their base station from Fort Carson Colorado to Fort Drum, New York, packed their belongings themselves and hired movers to handle the shifting.

Nevertheless, Valerie used Apple AirTag to track the consignment because of stories of unpleasant shifting experiences. Valerie revealed to Newsweek that she hid the AirTag in her kid’s toys so that she would know where the cargo was at all times. The consignment was packed in Colorado in mid-December, and was due to arrive in New York by January 5.

Austin, who was a chief warrant officer in the US Army, said that they had received two offers. In one move, the family would pack and move the items at their own expense and receive a 95 percent reimbursement, while in the other, the Army managed everything via contractors and subcontractors and at no charge. By choosing the partial method, the couple hired a moving company, which then hired a subcontractor to complete their task.

The couple noticed that their consignment was moving on January 7, and they were notified that it would be delivered on January 8. Austin called the moving guy, and the guy reported he had picked up the items just a few minutes ago, and it would take a few days to deliver them. Austin could, however, see from the airbag that the moving guy was in Pennsylvania, not Colorado, and less than five hours away.

AirTag revealed that the cargo had been parked overnight in a sketchy part of New Jersey, where it was supposed to be inventoried at a safe location. After being enquired about the whereabouts, the moving guy informed her that he had gone to see ‘his lady’ and that was the reason for the delay. Additionally, the majority of items arrived on January 8, but in an enterprise vehicle rather than a personally owned and operated vehicle as was expected. A page of the inventory was missing from the cargo, which was still in Colorado. Even though the items finally arrived by January 20, some of them were broken.

She shared her experience in a viral Facebook post, which received sharp reactions. Valerie noted that they would have been waiting a lot longer without the AirTag if the consignment hadn’t arrived. A third-party can be held accountable for such actions with this device, which she said is relatively inexpensive. She also shared her experience in a viral Facebook post, which prompted an Army spokesperson to react to the situation and suspend the contractor for an in-depth review.