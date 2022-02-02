G A Srinivasa Murthy appointed as director of DRDL

Secunderabad: G A Srinivasa Murthy has been appointed as the director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Murthy, a scientist and programme director of Advanced Naval Systems Programme was appointed as director of DRDL, a premier laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, following the superannuation of Dr Dashrath Ram.

Murthy completed his BE in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Andhra University in 1986 and pursued his ME in Digital Systems from Osmania University in Hyderabad. He joined DRDL in the year 1987 and made significant contributions in the area of structural dynamics, ground resonance testing, electrical integration and checkout for various projects of the missile complex.

Also read: ‘Most capitalist speech ever read’: Former FM Chidambaram slams Union Budget

Murthy is renowned for his contributions towards Advanced Naval Systems Programme (ANSP). His technology leadership provided the necessary thrust to the design, development and production of advanced missile systems and technologies.