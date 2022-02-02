‘My Tunky, My Tigress’: Shilpa Shetty shares a love-filled note and video on Shamita Shetty’s Bday

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a love-filled note for her sister, actor Shamita Shetty, who turned a year older on Wednesday, on social media. The 46-year-old actress shared a video montage of heartwarming pictures with Shamita a ‘Bigg Boss 15’ participant, who turns 43 today, also featuring their family and friends.

‘This is how I want to see u always… HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always’, Shilpa captioned the post.

Shilpa, former ‘Bigg Boss’ host, had constantly supported her sister throughout her journey on the reality show. Shamita, who was one of the strongest contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, made it to the top 5 of the reality show and took the fourth spot.

