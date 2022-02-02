Release date of Ayushmann Khurrana’s political-thriller ‘Anek’ announced

Mumbai: The release date of upcoming Bollywood fil ‘Anek’ was announced. The political-thriller will be released on cinema halls on May 13.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the lead role in the film directed by Anubhav Sinha. The political-thriller is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

The upcoming film marks the second collaboration between Sinha and Khurrana after 2019’s ‘Article 15’.