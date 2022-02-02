Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for the third day in a row. The gains in the financial and banking shares supported the equity indices. As per market experts, investors’ wealth zoomed nearly Rs 9.68 lakh crore in just three straight days.

BSE Sensex surged 696 points or 1.18% to close at 59,558. NSE Nifty climbed 203 points or 1.16% to settle at 17,780. Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 1.18% and small-cap ended 1.44% higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,295 shares advanced and 1,064 declined.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech and HDFC Life. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cements, Britannia, Shree Cement and Nestle India .