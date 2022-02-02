Terrorist gunned down in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter in the Nadigam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Earlier today, security forces launched a cordon and search operation at village Nadigam in Nowpora area of the district, after which an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists, a police official said. He said that the search operation turned into an encounter in which one terrorist was shot dead by security forces.

