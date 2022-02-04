State government eases Covid-19 restrictions, lift night curfew

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government decided to ease the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. The government took this decision as daily number of Coaiv-19 cases declined in the state. It also decided to lift the night curfew imposed in the state. The new rules will come into force from February 5.

As per the new guidelines, 250 people will be allowed to attend private and public gatherings. Religious places have also been allowed to function as per their regular schedule and offerings by devotees will be allowed.

The Rajasthan government had also allowed the reopening of schools for classes 10 to 12 from February 1. Classes for standard 6 to 9 will restart from February 10 in the state.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan registered 8,073 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Thursday, which took the total tally in the state to 12,29,134 and the death toll to 9,332. The state has currently 59,513 active cases.