Car accident in UP’s Rampur: 5 killed, one injured

Rampur: Five people were killed and another one person was critically injured in a serious car accident that took place in Tanda police station area in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

‘The incident took place near Sikampur intersection in Thana Tanda area. According to the information received, six people were riding in an Eco car. Five have died and the condition of the sixth person i.e. the driver is still said to be critical. He is undergoing treatment in the district hospital. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem’, Tanda Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said.

Also read: Mother throws 3-year-old daughter into bear pit in Zoo; Video surfaces

‘The other car which has collided, it is yet to be ascertained. There has been an accident in Swar police station area while returning from the village’, he added.