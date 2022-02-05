Know how to update your old photo on Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to change the photo on Aadhaar Card. Cardholders are required to visit the official UIDAI portal to update the photo on the Aadhaar card.

Here is the steps to change photo on Aadhar Card:

Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI portal, uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Fill out the form to change the picture on your Aadhar card.

Step 3: Visit the nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

Step 4: Submit the form to the Aadhaar Enrollment Executive.

Step 5: Pay a fee of Rs 25 to the centre.

Step 6: An official will click a new photograph of you and upload it to the Aadhaar card.

Step 7. The executive will give you the Update Request Number (URN) and an Acknowledgment Slip.

Step 8. You can check the Aadhaar update status online on the official website of UIDAI using the URN.