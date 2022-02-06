Breaking news: Nightingale sings no more; Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Mumbai: ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar (92) passed away on Sunday Morning at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut confirmed the news on his official Twitter account.

The singer was admitted to a city hospital in early January, after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Lata Mangeshkar had mild symptoms and was admitted to the ICU. While the singer stayed in ICU, she showed slight signs of improvement around January 28 and was taken off the ventilator too. On February 5, her condition deteriorated and she was back on ventilator support.

Lata was the oldest of the siblings, Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar .Lata Mangeshkar stepped into singing at the age of 13 and recorded her first song in 1942. In her career spanning seven decades, she has to her credit over 30,000 songs in different languages. She was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan, third-highest civilian award in 1969, the Padma Vibhushan, second-highest civilian award in 1999 and the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna in 2001. Mangeshkar was also conferred with France’s highest civilian award, ‘Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2009.