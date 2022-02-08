Crayon Motors launches low-speed e-scooter Snow+ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: India based electric vehicle manufacturer, Crayon Motors launched its low-speed electric scooter Snow+. The new e-scooter is available at 100 retail locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, among others. it is priced at Rs 64,000.

The new scooter is designed for light mobility and has a needs top speed of 25 kmph. It is available in three colours: red, white, and yellow.

Also Read: Release date of ‘The Kashmir Files’ announced

It features central locking, USB charging for mobile, anti-theft and navigation (GPS) and digital speedometer.