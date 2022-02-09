Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S launched in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in India on Wednesday. Redmi Note 11 is launched at a starting price point of Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant while the 6 GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 15,999. Redmi Note 11S smartphone is priced at Rs 16,499 for the base 6GB + 64GB model, 6GB + 128GB model is priced at at Rs Rs 17,499 and the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 18,499.

Redmi Note 11 is available in Horizon Blue, Space Black, and Starburst White colours. The smartphone will launch start selling on February 11. Redmi Note 11S is available in Horizon Blue, Polar White, and Space Black shades, and will go on sale starting February 21.

Redmi Note 11 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top, and packs a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Dot Display. The device comes with a quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Redmi Note 11S is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13. The device packs a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Dot Display. In the back, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor.