Valieva found positive for banned heart medicine at Olympics

Russian daily RBC reported on Thursday that the Olympic favourite Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned cardiac medicine before arriving at Beijing, jeopardising the team gold medal she helped earn earlier this week.

The sample was allegedly taken in December while Valieva was still in Russia, but it was not discovered until after she had helped her team win the gold medal with explosive performances in her short and free skates.

Trimetazidine is a medicine that is used to treat angina — a form of chest discomfort caused by a reduction in blood flow to the heart — and is classified as a stimulant by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The same medication was used in a Russian bobsled case during the 2018 Olympics, which resulted in a settlement with the participants accepting an eight-month suspension.

Valieva hasn’t been diagnosed with any heart ailments.