Tecno to launch ‘Spark’ series smartphone in India this month

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Tecno will launch its Spark Series in India this month. The new phones will be priced below Rs 8000. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon.

Also Read: Brochure of Royal Enfield Scram 411 leaked before launch: Know the features

Tecno has already launched a handful of smartphones in India this year, including the new Tecno Pova 5G that made its debut on February 8. The handset is the first smartphone by the company in India to offer 5G connectivity. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and paired with 8GB of RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup and offers 32 days of standby time and 183 hours of music playback.