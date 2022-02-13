Dubai’s Museum of the Future tickets go on sales

Dubai: The entry tickets to visit the Museum of the Future will go on sale from February 13. Tickets can be purchased on the Museum’s official website: www.motf.ae.

Entry for children under the age of three is complimentary. Complimentary tickets have also been made available for senior Emirati citizens above the age of 60, people of determination and one accompanying caregiver.

Also Read: Expat population increases in this gulf country

Bookings should be made before the preferred visiting time as each ticket holder will be allocated a specific timeslot during the museum’s opening hours. The museum is open from 10 am to 6 pm all week long.

The Museum of the Future will open on February 22, 2022.The Museum of the Future was named as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world by National Geographic in 2021. The seven-storey building located on Sheikh Zayed Road is 77m tall and spans an area of 30,000 square metres.