Shivam Dube, wife Anjum blessed with a baby boy, cricketer bought by CSK hours later

While everything is going well for all-rounder Shivam Dube in cricket, he has recently announced another amazing news related to his personal life. The batsman and his wife, Anjum Khan, had a newborn boy and the cricketer revealed the news on social media.

Dube shared a photo of his wife, who is cradling their infant child, on his official Instagram account and wrote, ‘Bundle of happiness arrives in our life… blessed with a baby boy…’ Dube and Anjum Khan got married on July 17, 2021, after dating for a long time.

Click here to view the post

In cricket, he was signed for INR 4 crores by four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) super auction in 2022. Last season, he was with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), although he did not have much success with them.

He was even linked to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but RR snatched him up in the IPL 2021 for a large sum of money. He was not retained by the Rajasthan-based franchise ahead of the major auction, which decided to retain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Also Read: Meghana breaks down on hearing late husband Chiranjeevi’s voice in an audio clip

The all-rounder has been signed by Chennai and will play with MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja. CSK even managed to secure the services of its main players, including DJ Bravo, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu. They even paid a large quantity of money to reclaim Deepak Chahar.