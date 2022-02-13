‘Spot me if you can!’: Anil Kapoor shares a throwback pic from his school days

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared a throwback picture from his school days on Sunday, taking a trip down the memory lane to the good old childhood days. The actor dropped the class photograph of himself along with his batchmates and wrote: ‘Spot me if you can!’, along with hashtags like #1ststandard #throwbackmemories and #schooldays.

Reacting to the post, an Instagram user wrote: ’12th boy from left in 3rd row’.

Anil Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Umesh Mehra’s Hamare Tumhare in 1979. He also featured in a Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham in 1980 directed by veteran Bapu. On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. He also featured in Malang, featuring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has a super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animalalong with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, and also for Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.