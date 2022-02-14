Deliciously true! This limited-edition perfume smells like freshly cooked French Fries!

The aroma of freshly cooked French Fries is hard to resist, hard not to fall in love with. Food has got a multi-sensory appeal, that tempts you and entices you to indulge in some baked goodies. Right from its smell to its aesthetic appeal, there are multiple facets of the food that we enjoy. This very smell of crispy, salty French Fries has now become a limited-edition perfume for Valentine’s Day.

The perfume was introduced as a limited-edition collectible for Valentine’s Day by the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC). Called as ‘Frites by Idaho’, it is said to be a tantalizing fragrance inspired by the irresistible scent of French Fries. The launch of the unique fragrance is also coinciding with National Potato Lovers’ Month. ‘Uniquely crafted from a blend of essential oils and distilled Idaho Potatoes, this fragrance will invite memories of fry-tastic days gone by’, the caption to the post read. The 50ml bottle is being sold for a price of just Rs. 142.

According to a statement on IPC’s website, a survey was conducted before the product’s launch by Pollfish. It found that nearly 90% of Americans find the smell of French Fries irresistible. ‘Whether you’re at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it’s near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal. The smell is too good to resist’, explained Jamey Higham, President and CEO, IPC. ‘This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a French fry’.

Foodie netizens have whole heartedly welcomed this amazing concept, with love for french fries flooding in the comments.