Indian Railways cancel 380 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 380 trains and partially cancelled 17 trains. The trains were cancelled due to ongoing repairs in different railways zones across the country and weather condition. The work of doubling railway tracks is also going on at many railway networks.

The cancelled trains include special, passenger, mail express, and superfast trains. Most of the trains cancelled today are from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The list of cancelled trains has been released on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) Railways website. It requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

Here is how to check list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey.

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains.

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Change ‘Train Start Date’ from drop down option to check list of trains cancelled