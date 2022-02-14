Man stoned to death after being accused of blasphemy in Pakistan

In a rural town in eastern Pakistan, an irate crowd stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran, authorities said on Sunday.

According to police spokesman Chaudhry Imran, the custodian of a local mosque said that he observed the man burning the Muslim holy book inside the mosque on Saturday evening and informed others before notifying authorities. The incident occurred in a village in the Khanewal district.

According to Imran, police hurried to the location, where they discovered a man encircled by an irate throng. Officer Mohammad Iqbal and two subordinates attempted to arrest the man, but the gang began throwing stones at them, gravely wounding Iqbal and injuring the other two cops slightly.

Munawar Gujjar, the chief of the Tulamba police station, said that he rushed reinforcements to the mosque but they did not arrive before the mob stoned the man to death and hung his body from a tree.

Gujjar identified the victim as Mushtaq Ahmed, 41, of a neighbouring village.

“The unfortunate man has been mentally unwell for the previous 15 years, and according to his family, he frequently went absent from home for days begging and eating anything he could find,” he explained. He stated that the body had been turned over to the family.

The mosque’s custodian, Mian Mohammad Ramzan, said he observed smoke inside the mosque, which is close to his home, and ran over to investigate. He discovered one Quran that had been burned and witnessed a man attempting to burn another. As he yelled for the man to stop, he said people began to assemble for evening prayers.

According to witnesses, a police squad arrived in the village before the stoning began and took hold of a man, but the mob grabbed him away and battered the officers when they attempted to rescue him.

More officers and constables arrived later and took charge of the body, they added.

Gujjar, the area police commander, stated that detectives were looking through available cameras to try to identify the attackers. He stated that police had captured roughly 80 guys residing in the mosque’s vicinity so far, but that approximately 300 suspects took part.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his outrage at the occurrence and said he was demanding a report on the police’s handling of the case from chief minister. They “failed in their responsibility,” he claimed.