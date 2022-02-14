Samsung to launch Galaxy S22 Series in India soon

Mumbai: South Korean smartphone brand, Samsung will soon launch its Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India. The new smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC was launched late last year. It is based on a 4nm process technology and is touted to deliver a four-time faster artificial intelligence (AI) performance than other chipsets.

As per reports, Samsung Galaxy S21 had a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21+ included a battery of 4,800mAh capacity. The Galaxy S22 has a 3,700mAh battery and the Galaxy S22+ includes a 4,500mAh one.