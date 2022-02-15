Actor Deep Sidhu, out on bail in Republic Day violence case, killed in an accident

New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu who was out on bail in the Republic Day violence case in January last year has passed away in a road accident. The accident happened on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that bypasses Delhi.

Sidhu was reportedly going from Delhi to Bhatinda in Punjab when the car in which he was travelling rammed a trailer truck at 9:30 pm today, the police said. Hospital authorities informed that he was brought dead.

Sidhu, who was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence at Red Fort, was arrested by the Delhi Police in February last year in connection with a tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day that spiralled into violence after protesters came to the Red Fort and attacked policemen. The farmers were protesting against three new farm laws, which were withdrawn by the centre in November 2021.

He got bail in April, but was arrested again just after he was released. He was released on bail a second time in late April, with a court in Delhi making it clear he has to appear for questioning whenever the police called him.